Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Wild drop interim tag to make Dean Evason full-time coach

by: DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press

The Minnesota Wild made Dean Evason their full-time head coach on Monday, signing him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season.

Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. He was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired, and the Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down.

Minnesota will play Vancouver in the qualifying round of the 24-team tournament, a best-of-five series that begins on Aug. 2. The games will be played in Edmonton, where Evason and the Wild will travel in two weeks to enter the bubble.

Evason joined the Wild two years ago as an assistant, after six seasons as head coach for Milwaukee in the AHL. The 55-year-old Evason was an assistant in the NHL for the Washington Capitals for seven seasons prior to that. He has also been a head coach at the junior level in Canada.

Evason had 139 goals, 233 assists and 1,002 penalty minutes in 803 career NHL games with five different teams, mostly with the Hartford Whalers.

