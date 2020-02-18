Who will start as cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White?

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) walk onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Levi Wallace started all 16 games in the regular season and put together a very solid season. He is an exclusive right’s free agent, meaning the Bills can sign the 2nd year player to the minimum salary for his service time. This is nearly a guarantee to happen.

Kevin Johnson signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with Buffalo last offseason so he’s an unrestricted free agent. Johnson was healthy all season, which had been the biggest obstacle of his career. I think the Bills will do what they can to bring Johnson back because they like the depth he provides.

I believe the team’s cap space can be spent on more pressing matters but maybe the Bills believe they need an upgrade at corner.

Josh Norman recently became a free agent and had an All-Pro season playing for Sean McDermott in Carolina back in 2015. Norman will likely command a decent size paycheck but the stats suggest that the 32-year-old’s best playing days are behind him. Unless the Bills can sign Norman to a team friendly contract(unlikely), then there are better options and most of them are in the draft.

Virginia’s Bryce Hall is the type of player who could come in and compete with Wallace for the starting job. Hall had 22 pass breakups in 2018, most in the nation. His senior season was cut short due to a broken ankle. He started all 4 seasons for the Cavaliers and is a high character guy, two of Sean McDermott’s favorite traits in a player. Hall is expected to be a late 1st round or 2nd round selection.

On the inside, Taron Johnson has been solid when he’s healthy but he’s dealt with a lot of injuries in two seasons. Siran Neal continues to show the importance of position flexibility, effectively moving to the slot corner when needed. The Bills could add another slot cornerback to the mix in the draft or free agency but I wouldn’t expect this to be a top priority.