White trying to “grab” more national respect

In Buffalo, Tre White is considered an elite, lockdown corner.

Everywhere else, that status seems very debatable.

This story in Touchdown Wire ranked White the third best corner in the game.

However, Athlon Sports dropped White all the way down to 17th. This ranking from Pro Football Focus didn’t even have White in the top 25.

White isn’t bothered by any lack of respect. In Buffalo, it’s something that goes around.

“If you look at our secondary, nobody is getting the credit they deserve,” White said. “It’s just something that comes with the territory. I feel like those individual accolades will come with team success.”

His sophomore season was still not without its flaws, especially when it comes to penalties. White’s nine flags in coverage were more than all but four other players league wide. (To be fair, Stephon Gilmore is generally thought of as a top 3 corner… and he drew 10 flags in 2018)

The Bills have worked in practice with defensive backs wearing oven mitts in coverage to decrease the free first downs for opposing offenses.

White is generally a grabby corner. That’s not a failing. In fact, he would argue it’s exactly what he should be doing.

“If you watch the greats, the ones that have been doing it for a long time and has been doing it a high level, they sort of get away with those things,” White said. “They learn from trial and error certain stuff they can get away with.”

The former Bills first round pick made sure to talk with referees when they show up at camp about what kind of contact they will allow.

The exhibition games, which begin at New Era Field on Thursday, are also a big part of his learning process.

“You want to get a feel of how they’re going to call the game through preseason. Those are things that you want to ask and those are things that you want to try in a game,” White said. “Once you get in the regular season… you’ll already know what you’re in for.”

White is now a third year veteran and, although the Bills secondary is already replete with leaders, he is starting to take on some of the leadership responsibility. He spent a few minutes after practice Monday working with second year corner Levi Wallace.

Just don’t expect the mischievous, practical joker in White to turn full Kyle Williams anytime soon.

“If (I’m a leader), it’s probably just by example, not verbal, because I’ve never been that type of guy,” White said. “With the guys we already have, I just fall in line and do things the way I always do it.”

And that way is pretty darn good, no matter what the rest of the football world thinks.