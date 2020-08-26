White Sox righty Giolito tossing no-hitter thru 8 vs Pirates

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Putting Rochester First
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First
Back To School: Facts First
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito has struck out 12, walked one and thrown 89 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Chicago leads 4-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss