White, Phillips “turn tide” for Bills D

The Bills have only allowed back to back touchdown drives against two teams so far this season.

Miami and Cincinnati. The NFL’s final two winless teams. Both also happened in Orchard Park. Go figure.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was two yards from making it three touchdowns in a row. That’s when the Buffalo defense finally woke up.

First, Jordan Phillips seemed to jump the snap perfectly and ended up forcig a 10 yd loss. Tre White followed with an interception and the Bills seemed to flip the game from there

“We finally got the juices going. The crowd got into it,” Phillips said. “It got the momentum going. You could tell the tide turned.”

“We needed someone to step up and make a big time play and Jordan did a good job,” Tremaine Edmunds said. “He fired off the ball and by the time I turned around to see what happened and the play was over.”

Lorenzo Alexander said he and Phillips were executing a stunt call on the play and the Dolphins played it completely wrong. The Miami offensive line just opened up for Phillips.

His ability to get off the ball quick, especially at 6-6, 340, also helps.

“When you get off the ball like that, nobody’s gonna stop you. He did a great job getting off the ball,” White said.

The Bills star corner was pretty great himself. After the interception, White also forced a fumble that Jerry Hughes recovered. Both turnovers led to touchdowns by the Bills offense.

“Tre’davious was lights out today,” Micah Hyde said. “That’s the kind of stuff he can do for this football team. Jordan Phillips has made a lot of plays for us. That’s how our defense is. If it’s not one guy, it’s another.”

“Second half, we limited passes and we figured out a way. Tre’davious obviously did it all by himself with the interception and the Peanut (Tillman) punch (that forced the fumble). We were able to rally around that.”

The Bills said all week they expected the Dolphins to play like a good team. Miami certainly made them prophets today. They ran up more passing yards (282) and more total yards (391) than any other team the Bills have faced.

“We’re getting booed heading into half time. We understand, we’re not playing our best, but this is the NFL,” Hyde said. “It doesn’t matter what the record is, those guys are trying to get their first win, we’re trying to get our fifth win. From there, it’s gonna be a close game.”

It was still a win and it got the Bills to 5-1, even if the path to get there was a bit circuitous.

“We expected to get their best shot when we came in here,” Phillips said. “We got it and we still got the W. That’s all that matters.”