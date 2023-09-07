ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It feels like it’s been forever, but opening week of the NFL season is here.

While we may have to wait an extra day before the Bills visit the Jets for Monday Night Football (more on that in a bit), here is Sunday’s schedule on WROC and CBS:

1:00 p.m. – Bengals vs. Browns in Cleveland. Will Joe Burrow be ready?

4:25 p.m. – Eagles vs Patriots in New England. Tom Brady is back (for a halftime ceremony).

Now on to the Bills. Get ready for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets with two special editions of Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune will be shown at 2:37 a.m.

Latest Bills News

The Bills first home game is September 17 against the Raiders. Click here for the full schedule.