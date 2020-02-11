Wheatland-Chili senior LaMere is Player of the Week

Jenna LaMere dominated for Wheatland-Chili last week.

She scored 72 points in two games, including a 44 point explosion Thursday night. The Wildcats senior also grabbed nine rebounds in that game.

Her “other” game was a 28 point, eight rebound performance last Monday. (She put up a 31 point, 12 rebound game this Monday, but that game is outside the “official” range for a Player of the Week award).

Wheatland-Chili is 14-3 and will be a factor in the Class C2 sectional playoffs.

LaMere is our Player of the Week.