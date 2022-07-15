PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The 12u Webster All-Stars advanced to the sectional round after defeating Penfield in the district championship Thursday evening.

A 2-run double by Leo Schwind in the 3rd gave Penfield a 4-1 lead in the top half of the frame. From that point on, it was all Webster.

Max Bowers would get the rally started in the 3rd with a sac-fly to cut the deficit to two runs. A few batters later, Gabe Smith would poke a base hit to right for a RBI single to make it 4-3. Later in the inning, Blake Jipson would clean the base paths with a 3-run double to put Webster on top 6-4.

Webster would score eight runs unanswered to secure the district championship. They will continue their path to Williamsport in the sectional final on Sunday, July 17th. A win on Sunday will clinch a berth in the New York State Little League Championship that begins later this month.