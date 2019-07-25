Webster stays alive at state Little League tourney

With their backs against the wall, Webster came out firing.

A three run first inning set the tone for a 12-0 Webster win in the second game of the Little League New York State tournament.

A loss would have eliminated the Wolves from any chance of making the state final four.

Jack Kelly drove in five runs and had three hits, including a triple and a three-run homer that finished the game via run rule in the 5th inning.

He also pitched four scoreless innings. Bella Fanale pitched the fifth.

Webster added five runs in the fourth inning and Jackson Stone opened the scoring in the 5th with an RBI double. Kelly followed with the game ending homer.

Now, Webster has an excellent chance to qualify for the state semifinals. The Wolves must beat Vestal in the final game of round robin play Friday. Vestal is the only team in the group yet to win a game.

First pitch in that game is scheduled for 5:30pm at Penfield Little League complex.