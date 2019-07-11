Webster knocks off Penfield in Rochester’s Little League championship

Jack Kelly hit a grand slam and pitched a complete game as Webster defeated Penfield 12-1 to win the New York State District 4 Little League title.

Paul Rizzo gave Penfield an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning. The lead held until the bottom of the fourth.

Joey Baller put Webster ahead for good with a two-run double. Jackson Stone and Jack Simpson broke the game open with run-scoring singles in a 6-run inning for the Wolves.

One inning later, Jack Kelly ended things by hitting a walk-off grand slam (the four runs scored gave Webster a lead of more than 10 runs and ended the game via mercy rule).

Kelly said he did not know what was going to happen when he stepped to the plate.

“I was pretty nervous; I was wondering if I was actually going to hit the ball,” Kelly said.

Webster now moves on to play in the Sectional Tournament that begins this Saturday. The Wolves drew a bye and actually won’t begin sectional play until Sunday.

“The amount of hard work these kids put in, day in and day out. We’ve been practicing the last few weeks, and it shows in the gameplay,” Beacher said “This team is very special. This is our third District Championship in a row,

but this one is special because it’s the road to Williamsport.”

Webster is still a long ways from making the big show in Pennsylvania.

If they win the sectional tournament, the Wolves advance to the New York State championship. From there, they would go to the Mid-Atlantic regional finals before finally qualifying for the Little League World Series everyone watches on TV.