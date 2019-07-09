Webster and Penfield advance to Little League final

The Webster and Penfield U12 Little League teams advanced to the final of the Monroe County Little League tournament after beating Pittsford and Greece, respectively Monday night.

Bella Fanale lifted a homer to left field and Jack Kelly struck out the side in the fifth as part of a Webster shutout in a 6-0 win.

Next door, a Penfield early offensive barrage beat Greece 10-2. It wasn’t all offense for Penfield. Gabe Reyes contributed on defense with a beautiful barehanded web gem. Wes Warren closed the win out on the mound.

Penfield and Greece will meet Wednesday in the final back at the Penfield Little League Complex with first pitch at 6pm.

The winner goes to sectionals and continues down the road towards Williamsport and a spot in the Little League World Series.