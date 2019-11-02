Viriginia town renamed “Natsburg” to honor Nationals’ World Series victory

NATSBURG, V.A. (WDVM) —The town of Leesburg, Virginia, is officially renamed ‘Natsburg’ for the weekend.

Vice Mayor Fernando Martinez called a special meeting at the town hall to propose a proclamation about how the town should celebrate the Washington National’s World Series victory.

The official motion declares the town of Leesburg “Natsburg” for Friday, November 1, through Sunday, November 3, in celebration of the Washington Nationals’ first-ever World Series Title.

Martinez, a huge baseball enthusiast, said the decision was a no-brainer.

“I brought forward the proclamation to change the name to Natsburg for the weekend —I said if they get in the playoffs, they could go all the way. And when they finally hit the wild card after coming from behind, it’s always been a topic of conversation with me – that we’ve really got to do something to honor this team. For the fight that they came back,” Martinez said.