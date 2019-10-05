Victor rallies for win at Webster Thomas

Nick Benetti rushed for two touchdowns as Victor came back to win 21-8 at Webster Thomas on Friday.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring a 27-yard touchdown from James Knapp to David Kelley. A failed 2-point conversion made it 6-0 Victor after the first quarter.

Thomas roared back in the following quarter on a screen pass from Kelsey Carter to Daniel Card. The wideout made a few players miss before darting down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. The Titans converted their 2-point try to take an 8-6 lead.

The score remained the same until late in the third quarter when Carter threw an INT to Benetti at the Thomas 30-yard line.

Benetti took Victor’s first play from scrimmage through the heart of the Titans defense for a gain of 26 yards that brought him to the 4-yard line. Benetti then punched it in to give the lead back to the Blue Devils. Knapp connected with Mark Oddi on the 2-point attempt to make it 14-8 Victor.

Benetti added his second touchdown run with five minutes remaining to seal the win for the Blue Devils.

Victor (4-1) travels to Gates-Chili next Friday for a 7pm showdown under the lights. Webster Thomas (2-3) heads to Brighton for a kickoff at the same time that night.