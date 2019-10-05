wxbanner

Victor rallies for win at Webster Thomas

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Nick Benetti rushed for two touchdowns as Victor came back to win 21-8 at Webster Thomas on Friday.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring a 27-yard touchdown from James Knapp to David Kelley. A failed 2-point conversion made it 6-0 Victor after the first quarter.

Thomas roared back in the following quarter on a screen pass from Kelsey Carter to Daniel Card. The wideout made a few players miss before darting down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. The Titans converted their 2-point try to take an 8-6 lead.

The score remained the same until late in the third quarter when Carter threw an INT to Benetti at the Thomas 30-yard line.

Benetti took Victor’s first play from scrimmage through the heart of the Titans defense for a gain of 26 yards that brought him to the 4-yard line. Benetti then punched it in to give the lead back to the Blue Devils. Knapp connected with Mark Oddi on the 2-point attempt to make it 14-8 Victor.

Benetti added his second touchdown run with five minutes remaining to seal the win for the Blue Devils.

Victor (4-1) travels to Gates-Chili next Friday for a 7pm showdown under the lights. Webster Thomas (2-3) heads to Brighton for a kickoff at the same time that night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss