Victor holds off Odyssey/Olympia in Class A showdown

Victor recovered from an upset loss to top a resurgent Greece Olympia/Odyssey 33-26 on Friday night.

The Blue Devils were on the receiving end to a loss against Spencerport last Friday.

Running back Brendan Popielec rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. Wide receiver Alec Russell ran in the final touchdown of the evening to put away what had been a close game throughout.

Olympia/Odyssey quarterback Xavier Hurell finished 15/32 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in TD in the third quarter.

Victor (2-1) hosts Churchville-Chili next Friday at 7pm, while Greece Olympia/Odyssey (2-1) travels to Brighton for a game also at 7pm.