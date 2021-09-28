Victor girls volleyball remain hot

Sports

Victor stays undefeated as they take down Churchville-Chili

Posted: / Updated:
Victor moves to 8-0 on the season

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC)  The Victor Blue Devils stay unbeaten as they defeat Churchville-Chili in straight sets.

The Blue Devils got off to a fast start as they won the first set 25-12. In the second set, the Blue Devils kept the momentum going as they cruised through winning 25-12.

In the third and final set, the Saints tried to rally but it was too little too late as Victor won again 25-15.

The reigning AA sectional champs Victor Blue Devils move onto 8-0 as Churchville-Chili will drop to 6-3 on the year.

