Victor girls volleyball remain hot

Victor stays undefeated as they take down Churchville-Chili

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor Blue Devils stay unbeaten as they defeat Churchville-Chili in straight sets.

The Blue Devils got off to a fast start as they won the first set 25-12. In the second set, the Blue Devils kept the momentum going as they cruised through winning 25-12.

In the third and final set, the Saints tried to rally but it was too little too late as Victor won again 25-15.

The reigning AA sectional champs Victor Blue Devils move onto 8-0 as Churchville-Chili will drop to 6-3 on the year.