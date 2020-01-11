Victor boys basketball stays undefeated with statement win over Hilton

Victor 71, Hilton 39

The Victor Blue Devils entered tonight’s matchup with Hilton undefeated. The Cadets had just one loss. Each team had a chance to make a statement and Victor made the most of their opportunity.

The Blue Devils took a six-point lead into halftime and that lead ballooned into a 32-point margin of victory as Victor won 71-39.

Victor had quality possession after quality possession in the second half, finding the open man, getting out in transition, moving the ball in the half-court set, and they were rewarded with a 47-30 lead after three quarters. Their dominance continued in the fourth quarter, and when it was all said and done the Blue Devils outscored the Cadets 44-18 in the final 16 minutes.

Leading the way for Victor was senior Matt Caggiano with 16 points. Juniors Chase Dickens and Collin James each tallied 13 points.

The Blue Devils will look to move to 11-0 on Wednesday when they travel to Churchville-Chili.

7-2 Hilton will look to bounce back on Wednesday night as they head to West Irondequoit.