USOPC eliminates 51 in response to COVID-related shortfall

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

USOPC eliminates 51 in response to COVID-related shortfall

Sports

by: EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 30, 2020, file photo, a man jogs past the Olympic rings in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic CEO Toshiro Muto talked Thursday, May 21, about the need to take “countermeasures” to combat COVID-19 at next year’s postponed games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is eliminating 51 positions and furloughing 33 more as part of a dramatic cut in staffing designed to trim up to 20% of its budget to respond to shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am overwhelmed by the magnitude of this change. It is significant,” CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in a letter sent Thursday to Olympic stakeholders and obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter said 32 employees had been offered different roles in the organization, setting up the possibility that not all the eliminated or furloughed positions will result in a temporary or permanently lost jobs. Still, the moves, combined with more than 30 employees who previously took buyout offers, will result in a staff of about 500 being reduced by nearly one-fifth.

These are the most drastic cuts since 2009, when the federation laid off 54 employees to handle recession-related shortfalls.

Hirshland did not go for across-the-board cuts, instead choosing areas that were designed to have the least impact on athlete support. But every facet of the U.S. Olympic movement is bound to feel some pain as a result of the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games combined with the shutdown of sports, which is devastating many of the individual sports organizations that make up the backbone of the Olympic team.

“It has become clear that it will take months, and not weeks, for us to return to full operation, particularly at our training centers in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid,” Hirshland said.

Though the Olympic Training Centers have served fewer athletes over the years, they still offer housing and training for hundreds, including those from about a dozen sports that have their full-time training facilities there.

The USOPC brought in $172 million in broadcast rights after the last Summer Olympics (2016), and stands to receive as much or more if the Tokyo Games take place next year.

Without those funds, however, the USOPC has to scramble to make it through another year. In a letter sent last month to alert the Olympic family of the upcoming cuts, Hirshland said a full cancelation of the games — a possibility not being taken off the table — “would be devastating to our athletes, first and foremost, but also to our financial health and stability.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss