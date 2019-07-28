Usher dances through Bills camp.

Rochester, N.Y (WROC)- Music is a big part of the fun at bills camp and News 8’s Thad Brown found an usher at Growney stadium that’s getting in on the act. Lisa Capizzi has been tapping her feet, dancing patrons to their seats for the last three years.

Capizzi is a Rochester resident and a life long Bills fan.

“I love the bills it’s just an amazing opportunity to be out here it’s an honor to represent this NFL team and your home town just love it love the energy, love the crowd, love the players. Making the playoffs a couple of years ago was pretty amazing but being out here every day and interfacing with these guys I think it tops that,” said Capizzi.

You can find Capizzi at bills camp Sunday. Open session starts at 9:45 a.m.