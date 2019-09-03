USA basketball narrowly defeats Turkey 93-92 in OT FIBA matchup

United States’ Donovan Mitchell tries to score against Czech Republic during a Group E match for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. U.S. defeats Czech Republic 88-67. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SHANGHAI (WROC) — The US men’s national basketball team narrowly defeated Turkey in the group stages of the FIBA World Cup Tuesday morning.

USA fell behind late, but came back to secure the 93-92 victory in overtime.

Khris Middleton lead USA in scoring with 15 points, including two game-clinching free throws in the final seconds of the extra period.

Kemba Walker scored 14 points for the Americans. Jayson Tatum and Joe Harris each added 11 points.

Turkey was led by Ersan Ilysaova’s 23 points. NBA players Cedi Osman and Furkan Korkmaz chipped in 15, and 16 points, respectively.

It was a back and forth game with six lead changes and eight ties throughout the content.

With two wins in the group stage, USA is now in a prime position to advance to the knockout round. At 2-0 they lead the group with four points. Turkey and the Czech Republic each have three points with a 1-1 record, and Japan is last in the group with 2 points and an 0-2 record.

The Americans will play their final group stage game Thursday morning against Japan in the host nation of China.