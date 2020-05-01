1  of  76
USA Badminton back in good standing after safe-sport issues

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Chad Wolf, Sarah Hirshland

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Los Angeles 2028 organizers in Beverly Hills, Calif. USA Badminton is off probation. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee had been looking to decertify the organization because of it wasn’t complying with requirements designed to protect athletes from sex abuse. But the badminton federation says it has worked out the problems and addressed issues that led to USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland stepping in. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Badminton is off probation. It received a reprieve from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which had been looking to decertify the organization because of noncompliance with a number of requirements designed to protect athletes from sex abuse.

The badminton federation sent out a letter to its members Friday saying it is “pleased that the USOPC recognizes the progress that has been made so far and is committed to working with them on an ongoing basis.”

The USOPC moved to decertify USA Badminton last November, when CEO Sarah Hirshland explained in a letter “we simply must hold organizations accountable if they can’t meet our standards.”

The USOPC introduced a number of governance reforms last year to improve its own handling of sex-abuse cases. They included increasing oversight of the 50 national governing bodies that oversee Olympic sports in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

