US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, left, reacts after missing a shot against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Bryan Meredith during a friendly soccer match, in Seattle. American youngster Gio Reyna’s first Bundesliga start for Borussia Dortmund was foiled Saturday, May 16, 2020 by a pre-match injury. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany’s Bundesliga resumed Saturday following a two-month break cause by the new coronavirus, but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund’s match against Schalke.

Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Before the season was stopped by the pandemic, the attacking midfielder had 11 appearances as a substitute: eight in the Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

He is a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.

Reyna left the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team, where his father was then director of soccer, to sign with Dortmund in July. Reyna had been set to join the U.S. national team for the first time in March, but the Americans’ matches were called off because of the pandemic.

The game, played without fans, was among five Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss