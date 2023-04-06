ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If a young basketball player wants to improve their skills on the court, there are many options such as a basketball that can help. But what if that player wanted to learn more than just how to hoop?

A University of Rochester medical student created a youth basketball program that allows young men to have meaningful health conversations. Shane Fuentes, the founder of Crossovers and Conversations, said the idea of the program began after living in Taiwan for a year where he was a high school basketball coach.

“I got a phone call from one of my player’s and he said, ‘Coach I have to talk to you. I just had sex and I didn’t wear a condom.’ I told him that I was really glad that he called. It allowed us to have a conversation on emergency contraception and safe sex in addition to that. It just got me thinking that we built this relationship on the basketball court, but never ever having these discussions. He just trusted me enough to come forward and help him,” Fuentes said.

In addition to Fuentes, many of the coaches who volunteer to help out with the program are medical students in the Rochester area. Fuentes wanted to create a safe space for young men to have their questions answered and said that he never tells the young men what they should or shouldn’t do.

“Instead, we’re saying here’s the knowledge you need to make the decisions that are best for yourself,” Fuentes said. “We talk about mental health. We talk about substance abuse. We talk about safe sex. We did a stop the bleed training for example.”

Fuentes added that he feels it’s important to bring in medical students because they have the requisite background to teach on the health topics.

“We’re also young enough that we’re not so far removed from the kids that they necessarily think that they’re talking to an adult,” Fuentes said.

Justin Cannon, the media director for Crossovers and Conversations, stated that it’s important for the kids to be around medical students so they can know certain professions are ‘attainable’.

“Before meeting Shane and all of his friends, I can probably count one doctor that I knew,” said Cannon. “So being able to have this space where they have up to eight people going into the medical field and actually be able to touch them and ask these questions. They can talk about consent and safe sex or substance abuse. I may not know the answer, but they do. So having that resource there is perfect for them.”

The youth basketball program held a free four-day camp at the Rochester City Sports Complex this week.

“When kids go to a week-long camp, it might cost $300 or $400,” Fuentes said. “We love that we are able to provide them with something that is of $300 quality, but for free.”

On a typical day for the camp, the young men spend two hours working on basketball skill development. That’s followed by one hour of health based discussions with the coaching staff. From there, the campers have lunch before ending the day with two more hours on the basketball court.

“Speaking from my own experiences of growing up in the inner city, having a week off from school can either be a growing point or something that can tear you down,” Cannon said. “I know just being in the streets and having that much idle time can be such a detrimental thing. Knowing that they’re safe from the hours of 8am-4pm just brings happiness to my heart.”

For more on Crossovers and Conversations, click here.