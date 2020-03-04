UPrep, Geneva score semifinal wins

(2)UPrep 59, (3)Rush-Henrietta 55

Christian Edwards hit the go ahead bucket with under three minutes to play as University Prep held off a late rally from R-H to win the second Class AA semifinal at Blue Cross Arena Tuesday night.

UPrep led by 8 at the half and after three quarters, but the Royal Comets chipped away in the fourth quarter and took the lead on two Javonte Williams with three minutes to play. Edwards answered on the next possession and triggered a game closing 10-5 run for the Griffens.

Kayshawn Ross led UPrep with 15 points. Melvin Council, Jr. had 13 including a thunderous one-hand jam to open the second half. Edwards finished with ten points.

University Prep improved to 16-5 and will face (4)McQuaid for all the Class AA marbles Saturday night back at Blue Cross Arena. The Knights upset top seeded Victor 61-60 in the opener Tuesday evening at the Big House. Tip time is scheduled for 9pm.

Rush-Henrietta finished the season at 16-7.

(1)Geneva 75, (5)Hornell 47

Devon Martin led all scorers with 27 points to guide Geneva past Hornell in a Class B1 semifinal Tuesday night at Pittsford Sutherland.

The Panthers led by 14 at the half and spent the entire second half pulling away. Nate Askin added 17 points for Geneva.

Jackson White and Malik Arnink paced the Red Raiders with a dozen points apiece.

Geneva is now 18-4 and will face (3)Waterloo in the B1 final Saturday morning at Blue Cross Arena. The Indians hit a three with less than 30 seconds remaining to end (7)Newark’s Cinderella run with a 51-49 in the nightcap at Sutherland.

It’s gonna be an early wakeup call for fans of both teams Saturday. The Class B1 game is the opener of a seven game championship marathon at Blue Cross Arena. Their game begins at 9am.

Hornell finished their season at 16-6.