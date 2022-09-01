The Griffins move up to Class AA after winning a sectional title in Class A1 last year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The UPrep Griffins made history last year winning the Class A1 sectional title, their first in program history. This season will be a new challenge as they’re getting moved up to play with the big boys in Class Double A.

UPrep will have to make that jump without some of their standout players from last years championship team such as Raykim Chenier, Sherrod Watkins and Jordan Jackson. The latter two are now playing D1 football at Central Connecticut State.

But the Griffins have a next man up philosophy starting with their new quarterback, Noah Hill, a transfer from Monroe.

“I feel like he has the potential to lead the team and do what he has to do to get us another brick,” said senior outside linebacker RaeJougn Yeomas.

The Griffins will also add senior receiver Darius Poles, a transfer from a high school in Los Angeles, California. Poles is the cousin of Canandaigua grad and current Bears general manager, Ryan Poles.

“I think our receiving core is crazy,” said Poles. “We just have a lot of depth and a lot of versatility in what each of them can do. Our D Line and O Line are just the staple of the team.”

Head coach Isiah Young said that the star players from last year set the standard going forward.

“The standard is the standard kind of like Mike Tomlin said,” said Isiah Young. “Not saying that we’re the standard by any means cause there are a lot of programs that have won a lot of sectional championships but more so that this is the bar. This is the expectation. You need to rise to the expectation, whether someone goes down and someone gets hurt, the expectations are the expectations.”

The Griffins deal with a lot of adversity to begin with such as playing without a home stadium. A change in schedule is nothing they can’t handle.

“I think it’s more of another obstacle in the way,” said Poles. “We’re trying to move forward. Trying to play our game.”

Young said that the competition doesn’t get any better than the largest classification in New York.

“I say one game at a time and we’re going to see where we stack up,” said Young. “You know the first three weeks we got some really tough opponents. Victor, McQuaid, Aquinas right in a row like that. Historically really good programs. So we’ll know where we are very quickly.”

To kick their season off, UPrep will host Victor at the Marina Auto Stadium at 7pm on Friday, September 2nd.