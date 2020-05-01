Up, up & away: Pole vault stars stage backyard competition

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Up, up & away: Pole vault stars stage backyard competition

Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FLE – In this July 21, 2018, file photo, second placed Renaud Lavillenie of France, left, shakes hands with winner Sam Kendricks at the men’s pole vault event at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in London. The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other from their own backyards, Sunday, May 3, 2020, in a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. Video links will connect world record holder Mondo Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie. World Athletics calls it “The Ultimate Garden Clash” and will stream it on social media. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Three of the world’s top pole vaulters are staging a show from their own backyards.

After clearing the bar, maybe a barbecue?

The competition billed as the “ Ultimate Garden Clash ” will take place Sunday and be streamed on the World Athletics’ social media channels. It’s a rare sports event during the pandemic that’s postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 and has the track and field schedule on hold.

The showdown features Sweden’s world record-holder Mondo Duplantis, who will be competing from his base in Louisiana. He will square off against two-time world champion Sam Kendricks, who will take part from Mississippi, and 2012 London Olympics champion Renaud Lavillenie, who’s using his setup from his home in France.

The trio collaborated on the competition format. Instead of the winner being the one who clears the highest bar, they will see who can vault over 5 meters (16 feet) the most times in a 30-minute span. The athletes agreed on the format since adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to compete again, especially against Sam and Renaud,” Duplantis said in a statement Friday. “Since it’s unknown what other competitions we will all have together, we definitely are going to enjoy this and have a good time with it. Also, winning this is crucial because I don’t like losing to them very much.”

Duplantis figures to be the favorite. After all, he broke Lavillenie’s world record in February. He cleared 6.17 meters (20-2 3⁄4) and then 6.18 (20-3 1⁄4) on consecutive weekends.

Then again, the uniqueness makes it anyone’s competition.

“The challenge is we don’t know what it will take to win, so it will be hard to gauge our effort,” Kendricks said. “I know that it doesn’t matter what we are doing together. We each want to win.”

The pole-vault setups for each are definitely one of a kind. In a promotional video, Kendricks’ landing mat looks nestled among the trees, while Lavillenie’s appears located next to a playhouse and a trampoline. In a recent video posted by sponsor Puma, Duplantis’ pole-vaulting platform is situated by a bush-lined brick wall.

One thing’s the same: All three want to clear that bar as many times as possible.

“This is a superb opportunity to see the best jumpers in a new competition format showing their love for their sport with a competition when most other sports are off,” Lavillenie said. “And because we are all at home, we have no excuses to miss this international home competition.”

This could be the start of a trend. World Athletics will look into holding “Ultimate Garden Clash” competitions in other events.

At the moment, nine competitions in the 15-meet Diamond League season have either been postponed, rescheduled or minimized.

The Bislett Games in Oslo on June 11 has been rebranded as the “Impossible Games” and turned into an exhibition event. Organizers have said the meet would still offer prize money from a $50,000 contribution by World Athletics. It will feature Norwegian 400-meter hurdles world champion Karsten Warholm attempting a world record in the rarely raced 300 hurdles.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss