UB’s Malcolm Koonce selected by Raiders in 3rd round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB defensive end Malcolm Koonce becomes the first Bull off the board, as the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the 79th overall selection on Friday night. Koonce became the first UB player drafted since 2017.

Koonce had 14 sacks in just 17 games the past two seasons. He also earned the defensive MVP award in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl. His stock continued to rise among some of the mock drafts leading up to this weekend.

There was some talk about where he would play at the next level. He was largely a defensive end at UB, but was listed by ESPN as a linebacker, so it’ll be interesting to see where Koonce plays as he joins the Raiders.

The last UB player taken in the NFL Draft was Mason Schreck in 2017 in the 7th round. Koonce is the highest drafted player from UB since Khalil Mack went in the first round of the 2014 draft. Interestingly enough, Mack also went to the Raiders that year.