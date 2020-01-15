Two Bills O-Linemen go under knife

The right side of the Bills offensive line haad surgery on Tuesday.

Cody Ford tweeted his picture from a successful procedure in the morning.

Thank you God❤️. Surgery went great ! Ready to get the recovery started. OneLove🖤 #RIPPAPA pic.twitter.com/scYbS3Rk8Q — Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) January 15, 2020

Ford injured his left elbow in late October against the Eagles. He wore a large brace on the left arm in practice and in games for much of the final ten games, but did not miss any game time.

However, the picture Ford tweeted shows a sling on his right arm. According to Vic Carucci, the surgery was to clean up a shoulder issue.

In the early evening, Feliciano tweeted his own picture with a sling on his left arm.

Surgery ✅ time to start this rehab! Thankful for all the support that I’ve received from the @buffalobills organization and my agents @sportstarsnyc #billsmafia #backsoon pic.twitter.com/KaczvLNbNY — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) January 15, 2020

According to Matt Parrino from NYupstate.com, Feliciano played all season with a torn rotator cuff and will need a multi-month rehab.

The Bills had no official comment on either procedure. Both come a day after rookie Ed Oliver had a core (groin) muscle surgery.

None of the three should miss any important parts of the 2020 season.