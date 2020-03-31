Toronto cancels city-led and permitted events to June 30

Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force’s Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Toronto cancels city-led and permitted events to June 30

Sports

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Hospital staff dressed in protective equipment stand by as a patient is taken out of an ambulance at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest city, Toronto, announced Tuesday it is canceling all city-led and permitted events through June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory said that includes Pride Toronto in late June.

Don Peat, a spokesman for the mayor, said it applies to events that get city permits like parades and festivals and does not include sports events like the Blue Jays, Raptors and Maple Leafs..

But Ontario already has a province wide ban of gatherings of more than five people. The province has not said how long that will be in force though. Toronto city spokesman Brad Ross said games in arenas or stadiums fall under the mass gathering order issued by the province.

“We have cancelled events that are City-led or need permits to the end of June. These are, primarily, events that have been planned or are being planned to give organizers certainty,” Ross said.

Tory said the health and safety of residents has to be the priority and said physical distancing is critical. The decision to cancel was made in consultation with Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.

Toronto has at least 628 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including eight deaths.

“Many of these events of course involve thousands of people, sometimes hundreds of thousands of people, and it is doubtful that the health environment will be where it needs to be on the original scheduled spring dates if these events are to happen in a healthy safe and stress free way,” Tory said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss