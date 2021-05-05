Top-seeded RIT defeats Union in the Liberty League semifinal

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A back-and-forth battle came down to the wire, as RIT defeated Union 11-9 in the Liberty League semifinal matchup.

Three players recorded hat tricks for RIT: Larson Sundown, Dawson Tait, and Quinn Commandant. Sundown led the team with three assists, while Commandant and Tait each added one assist.

Former Section V stars shined in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup. Fairport native Spencer Bell recorded three points, one goal and two assists in the Tigers win, while Victor’s Nick Montemorano won 15-of-22 draws, had nine ground balls and tallied a goal for RIT.

The top-seeded Tigers will host No. 2 St. Lawrence University in the Liberty League Championship on Saturday. A win would mark RIT’s 10th consecutive Liberty League title and 12th consecutive conference championship overall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss