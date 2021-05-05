Top-seeded RIT defeats Union in the Liberty League semifinal

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A back-and-forth battle came down to the wire, as RIT defeated Union 11-9 in the Liberty League semifinal matchup.

Three players recorded hat tricks for RIT: Larson Sundown, Dawson Tait, and Quinn Commandant. Sundown led the team with three assists, while Commandant and Tait each added one assist.

Former Section V stars shined in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup. Fairport native Spencer Bell recorded three points, one goal and two assists in the Tigers win, while Victor’s Nick Montemorano won 15-of-22 draws, had nine ground balls and tallied a goal for RIT.

The top-seeded Tigers will host No. 2 St. Lawrence University in the Liberty League Championship on Saturday. A win would mark RIT’s 10th consecutive Liberty League title and 12th consecutive conference championship overall.