Mayor Warren, Greenlight Networks sign Master License Agreement in Rochester Gov. Cuomo's daily briefing on COIVID-19 outbreak in New York state at 10:45 a.m.

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

by: The Associated Press

Tom Brady

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Brady learned Monday, April 20, 2020, that it will not get you anything when you are caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won’t get you anything when you’re caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

“He’s been sighted,” Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he’s renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

