Tokyo Olympics could cut ‘extras’ in face of soaring costs

Breaking News
62 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 932 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo Olympics could cut ‘extras’ in face of soaring costs

Sports

by: STEPHEN WADE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Yoshiro Mori, John Coates

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori, left, speaks in teleconference with John Coates, chairman of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo Thursday, April 16, 2020. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC said Thursday they will cut some of the extras out of next year’s postponed games, an attempt to limit what is expected to be billions of dollars in added expenses.(Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC said Thursday they will cut some of the extras out of next year’s postponed games, an attempt to limit what is expected to be billions of dollars in added expenses.

International Olympic Committee member John Coates, who heads the inspection team for Tokyo, said in a teleconference that cuts were likely in areas such as hospitality and expensive “live sights” for public viewing.

“Do we need to make provisions for as much hospitality for the sponsors, the broadcasters and the national Olympic committees?” Coates asked, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic may dampen enthusiasm. “Many of the broadcasters may not have as big a presence here of advertisers because of the economic downturn.”

Coates talked about the difference between “must-have” features and “nice-to-have” accessories, which may be ruled out when the Olympics open on July 23, 2021.

Coates also made it clear that Tokyo organizers and the Japanese government will be absorbing the billions in added expenses.

He said the IOC would make “several hundred million dollars” in an emergency contribution to help struggling international sports federations and national Olympic committees stay afloat. The money is not destined for the Tokyo organizers and the Japanese governments, which are preparing the games.

IOC President Thomas Bach mentioned the contribution in a Sunday interview with a German newspaper but was not specific about the recipients of the aid.

“We will not stand by and see our international federations collapse,” Coates said.

Japan’s obligation to absorb the added costs is stipulated in the “Host City Contract” signed in 2013 when the IOC awarded Tokyo the games. Neither the IOC nor Japanese officials are offering cost estimates, but media reports in Japan suggest an added bill of $2 billion to $6 billion on top of current spending.

Japan says officially it is spending $12.6 billion, but a national audit says the figure is twice that much. Whatever the total, all but $5.6 billion is public money.

The IOC was expected to pay out about $600 million to federations this year, proceeds from the Tokyo Olympics. Some federations rely almost exclusively on IOC contributions.

A reporter for Japanese broadcaster NHK asked organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori if the IOC “should pitch in on costs” to help Tokyo.

“We are in the midst of studying and reviewing the additional costs,” Mori said. “Of course, we know that we will have to pay what we have to pay. However, the general direction is reducing the costs to the extent possible.”

Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto promised to take a fresh look “at the level of services we provide.”

“Of course we will respond to the requests from federations and the national Olympic committees,” Muto added. “If we fully responded to all the requests coming from those entities the costs would be exorbitant.”

Coates was asked to explain how Japan will be in shape to host the Olympics in 15 months. Muto also expressed his concern last week.

Tokyo’s coronavirus cases have been spiking and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for emergency measures, asking people to stay home.

The games host 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and staff from 206 national Olympic committees. They also rely on extensive global travel, and will need a go-ahead for mass gatherings — 75,000 in Tokyo’s new national stadium or 10,000 to 15,000 in many arenas.

“We’ve given ourselves as much time as possible,” Coates said, pointing out that some wanted to reschedule for the spring of 2021. “That was a factor to go as late as possible.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss