Three local players looking to breakthrough in the XFL

The NFL season might end on Sunday with the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean that football is over. The XFL’s inaugural season begins on Saturday, February 8th, and three local players have made it on to rosters in the 8-team league.

Quentin Gause will suit up at linebacker for the Los Angeles Wildcats. Gause is a Bishop Kearney grad and attended Rutgers. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles and made his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos in 2016, appearing in 3 games. Gause also played in the now-defunct AAF in 2019.

Jarron Jones, an Aquinas graduate, will play offensive tackle for the New York Guardians. Jones played college football at Notre Dame and has bounced around the NFL on practice squads and training camp rosters since graduating. Most recently, he was with the Bills in 2019, but was cut after the preseason ended.

Marquis Young will play for the Dallas Renegades. The running back is a Fairport grad and played his college ball at UMass. Young participated in the Indianapolis Colts training camp this past season, but did not make the final roster.

The XFL will play a ten-week schedule, with the championship game being played on Saturday, April 26. Games can be seen on ABC, ESPN, FOX, and FS1.