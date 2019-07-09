Thomson qualifies for 3rd U.S. Amateur

Will Thomson birdied two of his last five holes to rally and earn a spot in the U.S. Amateur for the third time in his young career.

Thomson fired an even par 71 in round one of the 36 hole event at Mendon Golf Club. Back to back bogeys on the front nine of his second round dropped him back to even par, but Thomson birdied the short par 3 7th and added two more on 14 and 16 to finish 2nd in the 53 man qualifier.

Thomson said he’s “very excited” to earn a spot at Pinehurst next month.

The 18-year old is still yet to begin his college golf career at the University of Texas, but will play the world’s top non-professional event for a third time.

Quebec native Julien Sale blew the field away to medal at 10-under par with consecutive rounds of 5-under 66.

Penfield native Jeff March finished one shot off the cutline at 2-under and lost a playoff with Etienne Papineau for first alternate status. March is still the second alternate.

Rochester’s Kevin Peters was just one shot further back at 1-under along with Kendall’s Evan Gaesser.

Among the other top local finishers were Nicholas Rencis at +2. Jeremy Summerson and Daniel Gianniny were both +3.

The Amateur will be played August 12th-18th in North Carolina.