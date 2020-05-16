The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part

Sports

by: DAN GELSTON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin Hart

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo shows Kevin Hart during an interview in Pasadena, Calif. Hart offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight. New Jersey anesthesiologist Henry Law, was randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hart found an upside to putting his name to a charitable cause during the coronavirus pandemic: the comedian offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight.

Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, got the call from Hart (“Jumanji”) that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge was launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of the online retailer Fanatics.

The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Most of the blockbuster prizes offered involve bank-busting bids to share experiences with A-list celebrities and athletes.

Law said he donated “a few hundred dollars” for a shot to win a speaking part, a trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel for a future Hart movie.

Law said he was told he was a finalist in the contest until he got a FaceTime call from Hart with the shocker that he had actually won — with Hart joking the prize winner could be the next Macaulay Culkin.

“This is big, man. This is bigger than big. This is huge,” Hart told Law. “You will be in my next movie. I repeat, you, Henry, you, Henry, will be in my next movie.”

There was a minimum $10 bid to compete for the Hart prize and there were more than 10 million entries.

Before Law gets ready for his close-up, he’s had to see first-hand the devastating effects of COVID-19 in his job in the Jefferson Health care system. Law rotates among the New Jersey campuses in Cherry Hill, Washington Township and Stratford.

“As an anesthesiologist, we’re right there with the patient,” Law said by phone. “If they need a breathing tube placed, that’s usually when it’s most dangerous to catch virus particles. That was a great concern in the beginning. But over time, we started to get more PPE. Right now, I think we’re pretty good in that standpoint. Still seeing a good number of patients coming through.”

Law is a huge Sixers fan, of which Rubin has an ownership stake. He has remained isolated from his parents, both over 70, and his 96-year-old grandmother during the crisis.

“Even though there’s still lot of tragedy going on, we’re getting better at dealing with it,” Law said.

The All In Challenge has offered more than 400 prizes and raised nearly $43 million over the last four weeks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss