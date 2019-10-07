The Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) Jay Gruden’s key card no longer works.

After Gruden’s Washington Redskins lost to the Patriots, 33-7, on Sunday, he told reporters that he was not focused on his job security.

“No one’s told me anything,” Gruden said after the game. “I don’t have a concern. If the key works Monday, keep working, go attack the Miami Dolphins and plan on getting our first win next week.”

According to multiple reports Monday morning, the team made its decision. Gruden has reportedly been fired.

After losing to the Patriots, the Redskins are now 0-5 on the year. Gruden was 35-48-1 after taking over as Washington head coach in 2014.