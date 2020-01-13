The Latest: CFP gives Bill Hancock contract extension

Clemson fans cheers during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert).

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The latest from the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The College Football Playoff has extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock.

The 11 university presidents and chancellors that make up the Board of Managers unanimously approve the extension Monday, a few hours before the national championship game in New Orleans between Clemson and LSU.

Terms were not disclosed. Hancock’s current three-year deal was set to expire in June.

Hancock has been executive director of the playoff since its start in 2014 and helped craft the current postseason system through the transition from the Bowl Championship Series.

“It’s a rolling agreement, so I intend to be here as long as they’ll have me and as long as I want to,” Hancock said. “I’m having a blast. I’m honored and delighted to get to do what I do.”

Hancock was the first executive director of the BCS, appointed in 2009 after working as an administrator for the FBS conference commissioners who manage the postseason.

1 p.m.

Top-ranked LSU faces No. 3 Clemson for the college football national championship Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Both sets of Tigers are 14-0, seeking to cap a perfect season. President Donald Trump is expected to be among those in attendance.

It’s practically a home game for LSU. Its campus is just 90 minutes away and purple-and-gold clad supporters could be found all around New Orleans.

There were plenty of orange-wearing Clemson fans on the streets, hoping their team wins a second straight national championship. A second-story veranda near Jackson Square boasted Clemson flags from its 2016 and 2018 national titles, along with an inflatable Tiger figure.

Clemson is after its third crown in four seasons and its 30th straight victory.

LSU is seeking its first national championship since 2007 and first in the CFP era.

