The Latest: Spanish soccer league can resume in June

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by Atletico Madrid, team players take part in the first group training session in Madrid, Spain, Monday May 18, 2020. All Spanish league clubs can begin group training sessions this week despite stricter lockdown restrictions remaining in place in parts of Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Atletico de Madrid via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The soccer league in Spain will be allowed to resume from June 8, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday.

While the top tier, La Liga, can play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

There has been no play in the top tier due to the coronavirus crisis since March 12.

Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practicing individually.

Barcelona is top of the league with a two-point lead over Real Madrid after 27 of 38 rounds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

