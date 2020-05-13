1  of  76
The Latest: 2nd-division players refuse to train in Spain

Sports

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, an empty Parkview Field minor league baseball stadium is shown in downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. Unlike the NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball that can run on television revenue, it’s impossible for some minor sports leagues in North America to go on in empty stadiums and arenas in light of the coronavirus pandemic. These attendance-driven leagues might not play again at all in 2020, putting some teams in danger of surviving at all and potentially changing the landscape of minor league sports in the future. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Players from Spanish soccer club Elche have not practiced as a protest against reduced salaries.

The players for the second-division club were supposed to practice at the team’s stadium but decided to keep training at home to show their discontentment with the team’s decision not to lift the furloughs that had been put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players want to resume earning full salaries now that they are back to training.

The players practiced normally on Tuesday. The club says it is negotiating with them.

The club used government furloughs to reduce its labor costs during the pandemic. Players had their salaries and working hours reduced by 70%.

Elche was sixth in the 22-team second-division standings when the competition was suspended after 31 matches.

___

The Portuguese soccer league says it will delay its restart until June 4.

The league was expected to resume at the end of May but will wait another week so there is time to “rigorously inspect stadiums and conduct medical tests on all professionals involved” in the matches.

The league says it hopes to serve as an example of “good practices” for the rest of the Portuguese society during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was stopped with Porto leading Benfica by one point with 10 rounds to go.

___

The players at French rugby club Toulouse have offered to take a pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The players at the 20-time French champions say they told club president Bernard Lemaitre they are willing to accept “a significant decrease” in earnings. They did not give any figures regarding the amount of the proposed decrease.

Lemaitre praised his players for their “spontaneous and unanimous” offer amid challenging economic times.

He says it “further reinforces our motivation and our desire to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The French league was canceled after the government called it off late last month. The semifinals of the Top 14 league will not be played.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

