1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

The Latest: Hall of famer suggests ways to restart curling

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

With curling suspended in its Canada stronghold, Hall of Famer Warren Hansen says alternate plans need to be made to at least get top competitions on television.

A few lower-tier curling tour stops have been canceled but the first top-flight event of the campaign, the Masters in Ontario, remains a go for Oct. 20-25.

But with nothing on since March, Hansen, who spent more than two decades running event operations for the national federation until 2015 and has done consulting work since, says that’s too long for curling to go without a presence. Especially with other sports coming back such as soccer, golf, and auto racing.

“Find an arena that’s close to the airport, make a deal with some hotels and try and stage the things for at least your television audience,” Hansen said from Vancouver.

With the potential for air travel skittishness or restrictions hampering transport, Hansen thinks holding events in major cities such as Winnipeg or Calgary would be a solid alternative. That way, Hansen said, most of the top curlers could probably drive to the competition in a small rink to keep costs down.

“I think you’re going to have a (TV) audience that’s so starved for any sport and starved for curling,” Hansen said. “The audiences … I think will be good regardless of what you do or how you do it.

“How it’s going to work and how it’s going to be, you’re never going to know until you try it.”

The trials for the Beijing Winter Olympics are less than 18 months away, and Hansen, “We’ve got to make sure that we do everything we possibly can to keep something forging ahead in some way, shape or form.”

___

Celebrated Pakistan cricket allrounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted Saturday.

Afridi quit international cricket in 2017 and has since played in Twenty20 leagues around the world.

Former test opener Taufeeq Umar contracted the virus in May and has made a full recovery.

A former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz, died during the outbreak.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss