The Latest: Buckley discovers lows and highs of US Open

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, putts on the sixth green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Hayden Buckley is an example of how quickly fortunes can change in the U.S. Open. Buckley had one of 10 sub-70 scores in the opening round. The Korn Ferry Tour shot 69 and was two shots out of the lead.

He followed that with an 82 on Friday with three double bogeys and six bogeys, and he was on his way home.

The flip side was Jordan Spieth and Chez Reavie.

Spieth opened with a 77 and followed with a 69, giving him an outside chance of making the cut. Reavie shot 76 and 68 and was assured of making it to the weekend.

___

12:03 p.m.

Richard Bland has taken the lead in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The 48-year-old Englishman became the European Tour’s oldest first-time winner last month and continued his good play at Torrey Pines.

Bland opened with a 1-under 70 and reeled off six birdies to shoot 67 under a marine layer in the second round. He’s at 5 under and leads by one over Russell Henley, who shared the first-round lead with Louis Oosthuizen.

Bland won for the first time in 478 career starts at The Belfry last month after shooting a final-round 66.

___

8:15 a.m.

Louis Oosthuizen finished with two good par putts and joined Russell Henley atop the leaderboard at 4-under 67 after the opening round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Oosthuizen was among 36 players who didn’t finish the round Thursday because of a 90-minute fog delay at the start of the championship.

The South Africa had a 25-foot birdie putt when play resumed Friday on the par-3 eighth hole. He ran that 8 feet by and holed the par putt. He finished with a long birdie putt up the ridge on the par-5 ninth that came up 4 feet short and made that.

The 10 players who shot in the 60s include Rikuya Hoshino, the 25-year-old who has won twice in the last two months on the Japan Golf Tour.

The average score for the opening round was 73.7.

___

