The Latest: Rapinoe wins FIFA player of the year award

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp arrives to attend the Best FIFA soccer awards, in Milan’s La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is up against five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the FIFA best player award and United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on FIFA Best awards at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala (all times local):

United States forward Megan Rapinoe beat World Cup-winning teammate Alex Morgan to the FIFA women’s player of the year award.

Rapinoe scored six goals to help the U.S. win the women’s World Cup, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

The other finalist for the award was England forward Lucy Bronze.

Lionel Messi has been crowned FIFA’s world player of the year for the sixth time.

The latest award for the Argentina and Barcelona forward moves him one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also among the three finalists.

The duo has dominated the award since 2008, with their string of victories only interrupted by Luka Modric last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the other finalist.

The men’s team of the 2018-19 season, as voted on by soccer players around the world, has been announced at the FIFA Best ceremony.

The goalkeeper is Alisson of Liverpool and Brazil.

In defense it’s Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands, Juventus), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool) and Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid).

The midfield features Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands, Ajax) and Eden Hazard (Belgium, Real Madrid).

Up front, it’s Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus).

Thousands of players from across the world participated in the vote organized by world player’s union FIFPro.

Jill Ellis has been named women’s coach of the year at the FIFA Best ceremony after the United States successfully defended its Women’s World Cup title.

Ellis resigned in July, shortly after the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final.

Ellis says: “Wow, what a ride.”

The 53-year-old Ellis was named coach of the U.S. team in 2014 and led it to eight overall tournament titles, including back-to-back World Cup successes. Over the course of her tenure, the United States lost just seven matches.

The men’s goalkeeper award at the FIFA Best ceremony has gone to Alisson of Liverpool and Brazil.

The 26-year-old Alisson helped Liverpool to the Champions League title in June and kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League (21).

He also helped Brazil win the Copa America.

The women’s team of the 2018-19 season, as voted on by soccer players, has been announced at the FIFA Best ceremony.

The goalkeeper is Sari van Veenendaal of Atletico Madrid and the Netherlands.

The back four consists of Lucy Bronze (England, Lyon), Wendie Renard (France, Lyon), Nilla Fischer (Sweden, Linköping) and Kelley O’Hara (United States, Utah Royals).

The midfield features Amandine Henry (France, Lyon), Julie Ertz (United States, Chicago Red Stars) and Rose Lavelle (United States, Washington Spirit).

Up front, it’s American World-Cup winning duo Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC) and Alex Morgan (Orlando FC), and Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride).

Thousands of players from across the world participated in the vote organized by world player’s union FIFPro.

The women’s goalkeeper award at the FIFA Best ceremony has gone to Sari van Veenendaal of Atletico Madrid and the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old Van Veenendaal captained the Netherlands to the final of the women’s World Cup, where it lost to the United States.

Silvia Greco has won the fan award at the FIFA Best ceremony.

The Palmeiras supporter takes her blind son Nickollas to matches and narrates the action for him.

Nickollas went on stage with his mother to accept the award.

Silvia recently said: “I go into details about the atmosphere, the characteristics of each player, and narrating goals is without doubt the most emotional part.”

Jürgen Klopp has been crowned coach of the year at the FIFA Best ceremony after leading Liverpool to the Champions League title.

Klopp says: “I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is.”

All three finalists work in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola was also in the running after his Manchester City successfully defended the Premier League title. Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino was the other finalist despite never having won a trophy.

The FIFA Best awards ceremony has opened with teenager Dániel Zsóri’ bicycle-kick winner on his debut for Debrecen being voted best goal of the season.

The Puskas Award-winning goal from the 18-year-old came minutes after he came on as a substitute during Debrecen’s 2-1 victory over Ferencváros in the Hungarian League.

The FIFA ceremony is at Milan’s iconic Teatro all Scala — the globe’s premier opera venue.

