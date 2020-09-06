The Latest: Borna Coric reaches 1st Slam QF at US Open

Jennifer Brady, of the United States, serves to Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

8:35 p.m.

While Novak Djokovic’s disqualification is grabbing all of the attention on Day 7 of the U.S. Open, there are other matches on the fourth-round schedule.

No. 27 seed Borna Coric has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday night in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

This one was much more straightforward than Coric’s previous outing. In the third round Friday, the 23-year-old from Croatia needed to save six match points to come back and beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Next for Coric is a matchup with No. 5 Alexander Zverev.

6:05 p.m.

Shelby Rogers has become the second American women to advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

The 93rd-ranked Rogers upset sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6) for her second berth in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and her first at Flushing Meadows.

4:20 p.m.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

3:05 p.m.

Yulia Putintseva threw her racket to the ground after dropping the second set, a moment of frustration that became her turning point.

The 35th-ranked player recovered for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 8 seed Petra Martic and her first berth in a U.S. Open quarterfinal.

Putintseva has been the best in the women’s bracket at breaking serve, and she converted four of nine chances.

Martic took a medical timeout to get her left foot treated and wrapped before the final game of the match. She finished with 39 unforced errors — 14 more than Putintseva, who will play American Jennifer Brady.

2:45 p.m.

Alexander Zverev used a dominating serve to beat an injury-slowed opponent and reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open for the first time.

Zverev served 18 aces during a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alexandro Davidovich Fokina, who got his right ankle taped after the opening game of the third set and had trouble moving on court.

The fifth-seeded Zverev is the first German to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since Tommy Haas in 2007.

12:45 p.m.

Jennifer Brady has extended her dominant showing at the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

The hard-hitting, 25-year-old Brady knocked off Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the opening match Sunday. The 41st-ranked Brady used her dominant forehand to take control in a 22-minute first set.

Brady has yet to drop a set and has lost only 19 games in her four matches.

For Kerber, it was an abrupt end to a resurgent week. The 2016 U.S. Open champion couldn’t make headway against Brady’s consistently solid serve and groundstrokes.

Brady, who is one of four American women still alive in singles, will face either Petra Martic or Yulia Putintseva in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal match.

Brady took a medical timeout while leading 3-2 in the second set to get her left leg treated. She returned to the court with her upper leg wrapped and finished it off in an hour and 28 minutes — her longest match of the tournament.

11:15 a.m.

The U.S. Open reaches its midpoint today under a sunny sky with temperatures topping out in the low 80s Fahrenheit (around 28 degrees Celsius).

The day begins with Angelique Kerber — a three-time Grand Slam champion who won at Flushing Meadows in 2016 — trying to extend her strong run through the bracket, facing 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady. Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka plays later.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Novak Djokovak is trying to stay unbeaten in 2020 and extend his bid for a fourth U.S. Open title.

