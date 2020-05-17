1  of  76
Closings
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
The Latest: Russia opens border to athletes, coaches

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Supporters cheer Tottenham’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after he stopped a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Russia has relaxed border restrictions for athletes and coaches in a move that will help soccer to restart in the country next month.

Since March Russia has barred most foreign arrivals in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Now the government says athletes and coaches will be allowed in if they have a contract with a Russian sports team or organization. They will have to spend 14 days in isolation on arrival and will be observed by doctors.

The government says “the decision will help professional sports organizations, including Russian Premier League soccer clubs, to resume training after the lifting of restrictions related to the spread of the new coronavirus.”

The Russian Premier League aims to restart June 21 though some of its foreign stars headed home during the outbreak and have yet to return.

Lokomotiv Moscow said Saturday that its 35-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Farfan had contracted the virus. Club chairman Anatoly Meshcheryakov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Farfan was in Moscow and had not been hospitalized. Farfan hasn’t played this season due to injury.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in favor playing without fans for a long time if it helps “save” soccer clubs amid financial uncertainty.

The English Premier League hopes to re-start games by mid-June in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A World Cup winner with France, Lloris says “it’s important that soccer restarts, for today and tomorrow.”

He adds that “if we have to play behind closed doors for a long period of time in order to save soccer, then we have to.”

Lloris currently trains at his club every other day with “specific time slots” for each player, adding that “sometimes we pass each other, but from very far away.”

In a newspaper interview with Nice-Matin, Lloris says that arriving at training already dressed in his kit reminds him“of when I started out and my grand-parents would drop me off at training.”

