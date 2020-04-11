1  of  75
Closings
The Latest: Thomas hopes Tour takes place some time in 2020

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in a national applause to salute local heroes during the nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Liverpool, England. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Geraint Thomas is still hoping the Tour de France can go ahead at some point in 2020 and believes he is in good shape to go for a second yellow jersey.

The Tour, set to take place between June 27 and July 19, has yet to be postponed or canceled but with sporting events all over the world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic its chances of surviving as scheduled appear remote.

Thomas, the 2018 champion, also announced a charity ride – in his garage – in support of Britain’s National Health Service.

“I think I’m in my prime at the moment,” the Welshman told BBC Radio Five Live. “Obviously there are bigger things that need to be sorted out first but as soon as it’s safe and ready to go ahead we’d love it to happen. I’m praying and hoping it goes ahead at some point.”

Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal won the 2019 edition.

___

Steven Gerrard is leading the well-wishes for Kenny Dalglish after it was revealed the Liverpool great had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gerrard played under Dalglish when he returned to manage Liverpool for a second stint between January 2011 and May 2012.

The former Liverpool captain posted a picture of one of his daughters alongside Dalglish on Instagram and wrote “Get well soon king” in a nod to his old manager’s nickname.

Dalglish’s family released a statement Friday night which confirmed the 69-year-old had been hospitalized on Wednesday in order to treat a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

Dalglish won nine league titles during his time as player and manager at Liverpool.

The former Celtic and Scotland forward was given a routine test for COVID-19 after being admitted and the result showed up as positive – although he is displaying no symptoms.

The statement said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for Covid-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

