The Latest: Roma winger Carles Pérez positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Spanish winger Carles Pérez is the second Roma player to test positive for the coronavirus as the team opens its training camp for Serie A.

He joins goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Pérez writes on Instagram that he feels fine and is “totally asymptomatic.”

About 10 players have tested positive during the Italian league’s preseason.

Serie A is scheduled to start Sept. 19.

France coach Didier Deschamps says midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been left out of the national team squad.

Deschamps says “he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

Pogba has been replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

