County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
The Latest: Man United expects to miss out on $24 million

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, an empty Parkview Field minor league baseball stadium is shown in downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. Unlike the NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball that can run on television revenue, it’s impossible for some minor sports leagues in North America to go on in empty stadiums and arenas in light of the coronavirus pandemic. These attendance-driven leagues might not play again at all in 2020, putting some teams in danger of surviving at all and potentially changing the landscape of minor league sports in the future. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Manchester United says it believes it will miss out on $24 million because the Premier League will have to make refunds to broadcasters even if the pandemic-disrupted season is completed.

The league is in talks with its rights holders about rebates because of delays and changes to the broadcasting schedule. The season was suspended in March.

Empty stadiums will also change the TV product.

The rebates will vary based on the final position in the standings and the number of games aired live. United is in fifth place with nine games remaining.

The Premier League hasn’t provided details of the broadcasting rebate.

___

The governing body of swimming has postponed the short course world championships for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FINA says the championships scheduled for December in Abu Dhabi will now be staged Dec. 13-18, 2021, in the United Arab Emirates because of the “the uncertainty related with the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.”

FINA president Julio C. Maglione says swimming organizers have worked closely with the United Arab Emirates’ authorities and “we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition.”

A general congress to elect the FINA Bureau for the years 2021-25 will be staged in Doha, Qatar, on June 5, 2021. The new members of the bureau will start their terms immediately after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The short course world championships are held in a 25-meter pool. The FINA world championships and the Olympics are staged in 50-meter pools.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

