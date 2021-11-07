The Latest: Ingram can make history in his return to Saints

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass as teammate Jake Dolegala (16) looks on during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

12:25 p.m.

Mark Ingram can make franchise history for the New Orleans Saints when they host Atlanta in one of the early games on the NFL’s Sunday slate.

The 2009 Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, drafted 28th overall by New Orleans in 2011, rejoined the Saints on Oct. 29 of this season when he was acquired in a trade with Houston. Ingram now needs 63 yards rushing to eclipse Deuce McAllister’s all-time Saints rushing mark of 6,096 yards that has stood since 2008.

The Saints (5-2) are seeking their fourth straight victory, which would move them into a tie atop the NFC South with the Buccaneers.

New Orleans is starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback following his solid performance in a victory over Tampa Bay last week after Jameis Winston left in the second quarter with a season-ending knee injury. Siemian was named starter this week over Taysom Hill, who is active for the first time since his concussion at Washington on Oct. 10.

___

11:55 a.m.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are both active for the game against the New England Patriots.

Darnold has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, but is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to a Panthers team spokesman, coach Matt Rhule is waiting until after the warmup to determine whether or not Darnold or his backup P.J. Walker will start.

McCaffrey is expected to start, but will likely see a reduced number of reps after missing the past five weeks with a hamstring injury, according to Rhule. McCaffrey was removed from injured reserve on Saturday. The Panthers (4-4) were 1-4 without McCaffrey on the field.

The Patriots (4-4) will be without wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

___

11:10 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Houston Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the Dolphins’ decision.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week because of the finger injury.

It’ll be Brissett’s fourth start of the season for Miami, after Tagovailoa missed three other games with fractured ribs.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had said Friday that he was optimistic Tagovailoa would be able to play against the Texans.

—AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL