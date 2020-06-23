1  of  74
The Latest: Karate worlds postponed by 1 year to 2021

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

This year’s karate world championships have been postponed for one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Karate Federation says the championships will now take place from Nov. 16-21, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The governing body says “the well-being and safety of competitors and fans could not be ensured amid the ongoing epidemic of COVID-19.”

Karate was set to make its debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but that event has also been postponed by a year.

The karate worlds are held every two years. The scheduled 2022 event has also been put back one year to 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

___

Another tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series organized by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

Viktor Troicki says he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. The former top-20 player from Serbia played against Djokovic in Belgrade during the first part of the two-leg tour.

Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour. The series started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria said Sunday he has tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

Djokovic left Croatia after the final was canceled and was tested in Belgrade. The results are expected soon.

___

