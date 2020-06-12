1  of  74
The Latest: Romanian soccer league restart delayed by 1 day

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, fans finish their food before exiting Kauffman Stadium after a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to inclement weather in Kansas City, Mo. As lock-downs are lifted, restrictions on social gatherings eased and life begins to resemble some sense, sports are finally starting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. When stadiums do reopen for fans, how are teams going to drive them through the gate? (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Romanian soccer league’s first match following a three-month suspension has been postponed because a medical staff member at third-place club Botoşani tested positive for the coronavirus.

Botoşani was to play at second-place Universitatea Craiova on Friday but the match has been called off.

The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday when Voluntari hosts Academica Clinceni.

Another of the seven games scheduled for this weekend in empty stadiums was also postponed. A staff member of Dinamo Bucharest tested positive ahead of the team’s home game against Chindia Targoviste on Saturday.

___

Formula One races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the long lead times required to construct street circuits in Singapore and Azerbaijan made it impossible to host those races during a period of uncertainty.

The Japanese Grand Prix in October was canceled because of ongoing travel restrictions.

F1 had already announced a revamped schedule that confirmed the first eight races of the 2020 season. It is planning to have from 15-18 races in total.

___

