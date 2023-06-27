ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Coach Iglesia basketball camp is back this week with over 160 boys and girls from across 67 different schools.

Gerard Iglesia, who founded the free camp in 2005, said one of his favorite parts is that it keeps kids busy and off the streets during the summer.

“Like my wife always says an idle mind is the devil’s playground,” said Iglesia. “We need to keep kids busy with events like this. There’s camps all over the city. But I take great pride in is that we’ve done this all free.”

In addition to the work on the court, the kids will have workshops and learn skills to help them with life after basketball.

“For a lot of these kids once they leave high school or if they play some level of college ball, once that ball stops they have to move on with their lives,” said Iglesia. “With the life-skills we give them a little bit of a head start on what’s out there in the world for them. We just need to prepare these kids for life after basketball.”

Rochester native Jalen Pickett, who was recently taken in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets participated in the camp during his youth.

“I felt like a proud uncle when he got drafted,” said Iglesia. “I coached him from 3rd grade to 9th grade. We traveled to France and Las Vegas together. To see hum fulfill his dream is just great.”

Iglesia added that Pickett should serve as motivation for the campers this week.

“It gives them hope,” said Iglesia. “Not everyone is going to make the NBA. We’ll have 1, maybe 2 who might have a chance. Even if it motivates them to play at the junior college level or the division three level, that extra boost could put them over the top.”

The camp is from June 26th to June 30th. It will run daily from 1pm to 7pm.